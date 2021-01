Comparing Quarantine to Jail

DeGeneres came under fire in April 2020 after jokingly complaining on her show that quarantining at her $27 million Montecito, California, mansion amid the COVID-19 pandemic was “like being in jail.” Many Twitter users accused her of being insensitive because inmates at overcrowded prisons in the U.S. were particularly susceptible to the deadly virus. (DeGeneres tested positive for the novel coronavirus that December.)