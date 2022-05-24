It’s Her Life

During a July 2021 interview, the Don’t Worry Darling star recalled receiving hate-filled messages via social media after posting about her beau. “I think it bugs people that it’s not who they expected,” she told the U.K.’s Sunday Times. “But it’s my life and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!”

She added: “I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place, and really it has nothing to do with you.”