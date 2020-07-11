Every Time Florence Pugh Defended Her Relationship With Zach Braff

‘Since When Has it Been OK?’

While discussing her perspective on living out her relationship in the public eye, Pugh acknowledged the double standard women in Hollywood face so often. “I’ve always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work, and support my work, and pay for tickets, and I’m old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I’m not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with,” she said on the “An Hour or So With” podcast with host Sue Perkins. “Once again, [it’s] making a young woman feel like s–t for no reason. I think I did feel s–t for a while about admitting that, and then I thought, ‘How ridiculous is that?’ … Since when has it been OK for people to shout at someone for their relationship? It’s crazy to me.”