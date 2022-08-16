June 2022
Days after Justin revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused paralysis in half of his face, Hailey got candid about the duo’s challenging year. “I think the silver lining of it, honestly, is that it brings us a lot closer,” she said on Good Morning America. “You’re going through this together, you’re being there for each other, you’re supporting each other. There’s just something that really bonds you through these times.”
A source exclusively told Us at the time that Hailey was "an absolute rock" for her husband throughout his recovery, adding, "She's by his side for whatever he needs, as are his other close friends and family."