The Necklace

According to an excerpt published by People magazine, the palace wasn’t happy when Meghan was spotted wearing an “H” initial necklace in December 2016. “She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines,” the book states, claiming that “the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend’s office tell her what kind of jewelry to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much.”

Meghan reportedly told friends that she felt like she couldn’t win after the disheartening conversation.