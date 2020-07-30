Royals

Everything We’ve Learned About Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Royal Family in ‘Finding Freedom’

Meghan Markle Wears Prince Harry Initial Necklace at the U.S Open September 7, 2019
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the 13th day of the US Open Tennis Championships in Flushing Meadows, New York on September 7, 2019. Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The Necklace

According to an excerpt published by People magazine, the palace wasn’t happy when Meghan was spotted wearing an “H” initial necklace in December 2016. “She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines,” the book states, claiming that “the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend’s office tell her what kind of jewelry to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much.”

Meghan reportedly told friends that she felt like she couldn’t win after the disheartening conversation.

