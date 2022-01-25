Reality TV romance! Floribama Shore star Gus Smyrnios is engaged to girlfriend Samantha Carucci after one year of dating.

The MTV personality, 26, popped the question as the couple celebrated their first anniversary. “When I met you on this beach a year ago today, I knew I wanted nothing less but to spend every day I had left with you ❤️ I love you forever Sami 💍,” Smyrnios gushed via Instagram on Sunday, January 23, alongside several snapshots of his romantic proposal. “Thank you for showing me what true love is #engaged.”

The reality star got down on one knee in Indian Shores, Florida. Carucci flashed her new ring for the camera in the pair’s Instagram reveal, earning celebratory comments from castmates and other celebrities.

“Oh my goodness! Congrats Gus!!! ❤️,” The Challenge‘s Jenna Compono wrote, while Party Down South‘s Tiffany Heinen sent well-wishes of her own.

Smyrnios went on to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his proposal and beachside picnic via his Instagram Story on Sunday, writing, “She’s all mine for eternity. I love you Sami.”

The newly engaged couple went public with their romance in September 2021. At the time, Smyrnios told his Instagram followers that he and Carucci had been together for nearly nine months and “had just started going steady” when the second half of Floribama Shore‘s fourth season was in production.

“I’ve been super hesitant to put my love life out there for the world because my last 2 relationships were put on broadcast and my heart broke for people to watch them fall apart and watch me crumble,” he explained while making his relationship official on social media. “Break ups are hard, even harder when a show is made out of it and u spiral like usually everyone does after break ups. Also in my position, not knowing if girls love you for you or because you’re on a Show, or using u for their benefit had scarred me.”

Season 4B aired from September to December 2021. In his sweet tribute to his now-fiancée, Smyrnios noted how special it felt to keep their romance under wraps for as long as possible.

“I’ve let go of all that anger from the past and started looking for a pure kind soul to spend my days with. I found it,” he wrote. “Also I’ve wanted to keep the happiness we’ve created between us, without strangers trying to ruin it. I thank you Sami for being so sweet and understanding. You’re a true blessing to me, I love you and thanks for accepting my craziness ❤️.”

Before Carucci, Smyrnios was previously linked to his Floribama Shore costar Nilsa Prowant, who married Gus Gazda in November 2021. The couple previously welcomed their first child, Gray Allen, in May of that year.