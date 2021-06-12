Zayn Malik

Edwards and Malik’s romance began in April 2012, and he proposed to her the following year. The “Pillowtalk” singer called off their engagement in July 2015, four months after he left One Direction.

Us broke the news that Malik was dating Hadid in November 2015, and the couple continued to date on and off. Us confirmed in April 2020 that the couple were expecting their first child together.

“Zayn and Gigi’s relationship is better than ever — their communication, the time they spend together,” a source exclusively told Us after the couple welcomed their daughter, Khai, in October 2020. “They’ve never looked happier.”