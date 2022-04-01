Top 5

Jerrod Carmichael

The comedian publicly came out as gay during his special Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, which premiered on HBO in April 2022. “I was left alone feeling like a liar because I had a secret — one that I kept from my mother and my father, my family, my friends and you, all of you,” he told the audience [of his sexuality] CUT. “And the secret is that I’m gay.”

The standup explained that he “rebelled” against his truth his “whole life,” noting that he “never” thought he’d come out. “At many points I thought I’d rather die than confront the truth of that, to actually say it to people. Because I know it changes some people’s perceptions of me,” Carmichael said. “I can’t control that. I’m from an environment where you’re kind of raised to be a man, whatever that means.”

