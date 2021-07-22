Tommy Dorfman

The 13 Reasons Why star publicly disclosed her transgender identity during a conversation with Time magazine in July 2021, noting that she’d been “privately identifying and living as a woman” for an entire year.

“It’s funny to think about coming out because I haven’t gone anywhere,” she said, calling her transition a “liberating and clarifying” experience. “I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically. Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy. … Personally, it’s wild to be 29 and going through puberty again. Some days I feel like I’m 14.”