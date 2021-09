Alexis Bledel

While working together on the series, Bledel dated Ventimiglia for four years before splitting in June 2006. She was also rumored to have sparked a romance with Padalecki. The Tuck Everlasting actress was briefly linked to British model John Paul before she started dating Kartheiser in 2012. They got engaged one year later and tied the knot in June 2014. The duo share a son.