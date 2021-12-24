Blake Lively

Following her romance with Badgley, Lively was infamously linked to Leonardo DiCaprio for a whirlwind romance in 2011. “When I think about shooting the L.A. episodes, Blake was dating Leo at the time,” Joshua Safran told Vanity Fair, referring to the two episodes of Gossip Girl season 5 set in California. “She had this thing where she had a doll that she took photos of that she sent to Leo.”

Lively started dating now-husband Ryan Reynolds after meeting on the set of 2011’s Green Lantern. They wed in September 2012 and share three daughters: James (born in 2014), Inez (2016) and Betty (2020).