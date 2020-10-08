Home sweet home! Hannah Brown gave fans an inside look at her Los Angeles apartment before and after its transformation.

“This mess … seriously not cute!” Brown, 26, captioned her YouTube video on Wednesday, October 7, in which she employed the help of the Home Sort ladies to make over her pad.

The Bachelorette alum showed off multiple rooms in her place in the video, including the kitchen, her closets and her second bedroom, all of which she needed assistance cleaning up.

“Y’all, I live in disaster. Truly disaster,” she said. “Today, we have the Home Sort with me, and they’re going to make my life a whole lot more organized and just better all around. I’m so excited.”

The Dancing With the Stars champion toured her apartment, revealing a food-filled kitchen with stuff all over the counters. Next up was her main closet.

“The anxiety hits right now,” she said upon entering the room.

Brown’s second bedroom was a storage area, filled with more clothes and backup items strewn about from wall to wall.

“Oh, and I have a Sully costume if you need that,” the reality star said, pulling out her Monsters Inc. suit, moments after she revealed she has a dinosaur costume in her kitchen.

After the Home Sort women worked their magic, the Alabama native took fans on another tour of her home.

“Great, this is amazing,” she said after seeing her organized pantry full of labeled jars and bins. “Oh, my gosh.”

Brown was in awe of her closet, which now has baskets for bags, clear holders for her shoes and nothing laying on the floor.

“I know my mouth is probably catching flies, but oh, my God,” she said before moving to her second bedroom, which prominently displays her DWTS mirrorball trophy on the dresser.

The final space was the biggest transformation, featuring a drawer restructure, clean closet and room to sit on her extra bed.

“It looks so pretty,” the former Miss Alabama said of the color-coordinated drawers and rolled items. “It’s going to change the way I live. So, it does change your life.”

Scroll down to take a look at Brown’s L.A. home’s before and after moments.