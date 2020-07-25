Love Lives

Harry Styles’ Dating History: Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Camille Rowe and More

By
Harry Styles’ Dating History: Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Camille Rowe and More
 Picture Perfect/Shutterstock; David Fisher/Shutterstock
9
2 / 9
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Emma Ostilly

Styles was spotted kissing the model in 2012, but their fling never amounted to much.

Back to top