Georgia Fowler

After the New Zealand model shared a Snapchat video of her and Styles playing Scrabble together in 2015, they had fans convinced that they were dating. Some people even speculated that the musician’s 2017 hit “Kiwi” was about Fowler, which she laughed off. “[I] definitely didn’t have a baby. That’s what the song’s all about, so I think it’s highly unlikely,” she said on Australia’s The Morning Show.