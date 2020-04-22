Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Cutest Public Declarations of Love

A Decade of Love

Burton reflected on the 2010s by sharing unseen pictures from the couple’s nuptials on New Year’s Eve 2019.

“Ten years ago, I was pregnant, unemployed, unsure about where I was gonna live or give birth and despite the bravado I may have projected, I was scared. My whole life I’d thought I would follow the same path as everyone I’d grown up around. Have a steady job. Get married. Buy a house. Have kids. But the path didn’t unfold that way at all,” she wrote in December 2019. “A decade later, I can look back at my younger self and say “it’s okay, honey! Happiness will surprise you! Let it!” 2019 was incredibly good to our family. The wedding I thought I wanted when I was 26 was made so much sweeter by waiting. My love for @jeffreydeanmorgan has evolved into something so much deeper and golden. Our children participated and were at our sides for all of it.”

The actress added that their wedding was “the celebration of an entire decade.”

“As I see all the year in review posts today, my entire year – my entire decade really – can be summed up in that one day,” Burton gushed. “Happy New Year, everyone. I hope your path is winding and surprising and takes you on a wild ride. Biggest Happy New year to @jeffreydeanmorgan , Gus and George. Love isn’t a big enough word. Bring on the Roaring Twenties!!!! 2020!”