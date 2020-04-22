Birthday Babe

“He’s a person who is electric, dynamic. He laughs hard and can curse a blue streak, and has a heart bigger than most,” Burton wrote via Instagram on April 22, 2020, of her husband on his birthday. “He takes on responsibility and fights for others, and works hard. And then he comes home and doesn’t rest…he’s the pony that our kids hop on. He’s the cuddler of donkeys. He’s the dreamer who pulls a log out of the woods and makes a table or art or mountains of firewood.”

She added: “But to me, he is the only person who’s opinion matters. I met him when I was 26, and he saw me for who I wanted to be. And then he kicked down every obstacle to get us here. Happy Birthday, Jeffrey. You make everything better.”