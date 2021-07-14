Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Russell Simmons

The Def Jam Recordings cofounder stepped down from his businesses after screenwriter Jenny Lument accused him of sexually assaulting her in 1991. “While [Lument’s] memory of that evening is very different from mine, it is now clear to me that her feelings of fear and intimidation are real,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly in November 2017. “While I have never been violent, I have been thoughtless and insensitive in some of my relationships over many decades and I sincerely and humbly apologize. This is a time of great transition. The voices of the voiceless, those who have been hurt or shamed, deserve and need to be heard. As the corridors of power inevitably make way for a new generation, I don’t want to be a distraction so I am removing myself from the businesses that I founded. The companies will now be run by a new and diverse generation of extraordinary executives who are moving the culture and consciousness forward. … As for me, I will step aside and commit myself to continuing my personal growth, spiritual learning and above all to listening.”