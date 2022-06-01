Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and the Danish Girl actress are in the midst of a bitter court battle. Shortly after she filed for divorce in May 2016 after 15 months of marriage, Heard accused Depp of being physically abusive and obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order against him. The model also initially requested spousal support from the Alice Through the Looking Glass actor, but later withdrew her appeal. Depp and his lawyer have repeatedly denied Heard’s abuse allegations. They finalized their divorce in January 2017.

In 2022, the duo were locked in a highly publicized defamation trial where each other accused the other of abuse. The jury ultimately ruled in favor of Depp, ordering his ex-wife to pay him $15 million in damages and finding that she acted with “malice.” The jury determined that Depp’s attorney did make one defamatory statement about Heard and awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages.