Hollywood’s Ugliest Divorces

Jules Wainstein and Michael Wainstein

The Real Housewives of New York City star’s husband of eight years filed for divorce in June 2016 after she claimed he had an affair with another woman, which he denied. Days later, Michael’s attorney exclusively claimed to Us that Jules had “brutally and viciously assaulted” her husband in 2012, which she denied. The former couple, who share kids Jagger and Rio, continued to battle it out in court for four years. In February 2020, Jules was arrested for allegedly battering Michael; she pleaded not guilty. They finalized their divorce that October.