Will you accept this turkey? Whether single or coupled up, the stars of Bachelor Nation did not skimp on the festivities for Thanksgiving 2021.

JoJo Fletcher and her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, whipped up a dish called strawberry pretzel salad using a recipe inherited from “Mama Rodgers” and shared the results via Instagram. “In case you’re not full yet,” the season 12 Bachelorette, 31, wrote on Thursday, November 26. “That looks good,” the former football player, 33, commented in a video posted to his own account.

Rachel Lindsay, meanwhile, cooked her “first Thanksgiving meal” for herself and her husband, Bryan Abasolo. “Non-traditional of course,” the “Higher Learning” cohost, 36, added in a caption posted via her Instagram Stories. The chiropractor, 41, was clearly pleased with his wife’s work, sharing a snap of “Plate #1” loaded up with turkey, chicken, potatoes, Brussels sprouts and more.

Clare Crawley, who starred in season 16 of The Bachelorette, didn’t share any food pics, but she did post a message about remembering to feel grateful every day of the year. “I don’t need to wait for a special day to give thanks,” read the post, shared via her Instagram Stories. “Gratitude is a way of life, a commitment I make to find the good in all situations, to focus my attention on those things I wish to see manifest.” The holiday came two months after the 40-year-old’s split from her ex-fiancé, Dale Moss.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife, Lauren Burnham, celebrated their first Thanksgiving with their 5-month-old twins, Senna and Lux. The couple also share daughter Alessi, 2. “Couldn’t be more thankful this year,” the Virginia native, 30, captioned a carousel of Instagram photos showing her with her husband, 40, and their family.

In his own Instagram Stories, the Bachelor season 8 lead shared a photo of baby Senna practicing standing up on her own. He also posted a loving message in honor of Burnham, writing, “Thankful for this beautiful momma and all she does for our family. Love this season of life, lucky doesn’t even sum it up.”

Nick Viall celebrated the holiday in Savannah, Georgia, with his girlfriend, Natalie Joy. “Thankful,” the model wrote via her Instagram Stories alongside a video of a vibrant Southern sunset.

Tyler Cameron, meanwhile, celebrated with his family in Florida, sharing an Instagram photo of himself posing with his brothers, Ryan and Austin. The You Deserve Better author, 28, was responsible for cooking the group’s turkey, but he seemingly left it in just a bit too long. “A little scorched,” he joked in his Instagram Stories, showing off a blackened bird. “But hey, it smells good.”

Keep scrolling to see how more Bachelor Nation alums celebrated Thanksgiving 2021: