Liza Morales

Odom dated his teenage sweetheart for 10 years before they called it quits around 2006. The duo share two children together, Destiny and Lamar Odom Jr.

“We definitely went through a rocky stage, but I think after the incident in Vegas and coming so close to Lamar almost dying, I feel like I really had to come to a point in our relationship and in coparenting of, ‘You know what? I also have to forgive him for so much and just have more empathy for him,’” the New York native revealed to Us in September 2019.

She added: “As far as his legacy, [Lamar] knows that that’s hard on his son. But they’re good. Lamar loves his kids, they love him. But it’s no secret that it definitely hasn’t been an easy road as a family.”