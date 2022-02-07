No problems here! Khloé Kardashian doesn’t have any issues with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, being on Celebrity Big Brother as he makes headlines for his comments about their past romance.

“Khloé thinks it’s actually great that Lamar went on because it’s more an opportunity than anything else,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s income for him and something new and exciting.”

The former NBA player, 42, is one of 11 houseguests on season 3 of the CBS reality series and on the show, he hasn’t held back about his feelings for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, after being separated for years.

Despite all the chatter about the Good American cofounder, the insider tells Us that Odom “didn’t go on the show with the intention of it being a platform to talk about Khloé again.”

In fact, it’s really about the “opportunity for him to get paid [and] to be back in the spotlight and to grow his fan base,” the source explains, noting that Kardashian isn’t “worried” about what he will say about their relationship because “she’s heard it all” before from him.

Ultimately, the former Los Angeles Lakers star is using the reality series as a “comeback” after a few rocky years. “[It’s] something Khloé would be proud of like, ‘Good for him,’” according to the insider, adding, “He has no ulterior motives.”

Odom’s management team exclusively tells Us, “Lamar’s appearance on CBB is in no way a ‘ploy’ to reunite with his ex-wife. Lamar has moved on with life and is working diligently to build an image and a brand as a businessman in the athletic and entertainment industry.”

The TV show is a “wonderful platform” to let fans see the former basketball player as “more than an ex-athlete, Kardashian’s ex-husband and [an] ex drug abuser,” the team adds.

Odom “will always carry a fondness for Khloé and her family in his heart,” the management team says, pointing out that “he does regret his behavior while married to her and [whenever he is] given an opportunity to apologize privately or publicly, he does so.”

Odom and Kardashian tied the knot in September 2009 after dating 30 days. They split in 2013, but the former Revenge Body host put their divorce on hold in 2015 in order to help the athlete navigate his recovery after being hospitalized following an overdose that year.

The California native filed for divorce once more in May 2016 after Odom’s health improved. It was finalized seven months later.

Throughout CBB, the Darkness to Light author has been vocal about what went wrong in his relationship with Kardashian, admitting that his infidelity led to distrust between them.

“When you take a vow under the Lord’s eye, you expect to honor that vow, which I didn’t,” Odom said during the February 3 episode, noting he hoped Kardashian would be in the Big Brother house so they could work through their past issues. “It kind of haunts me now that I didn’t. Sometimes when I get the opportunity to talk about it, it’s like therapy.”

The New York native later confided in costar Cynthia Bailey that he felt the Revenge Looks Better Naked author was still The One for him — especially because of how close he was to both her and her family.

“I do miss her and her family dearly,” Odom explained. “Even just to the family, I’m sorry I let them down. They had so much faith in me and gave me my own nickname, Lammy. I would do anything to make it up.”

While Odom appears to still want Kardashian back, the former reality star moved on with Tristan Thompson following their split. The Kocktails With Khloé alum welcomed daughter True, 3, with the former Cleveland Cavaliers player, 30, in April 2018. However, the duo called it quits for good in June 2021 after dating on and off since 2016.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET and Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper