April 2022

Nearly two years after he got candid about his history with Pinkett Smith, Alsina dropped a new song.

“Well, of course some s–t is bound to go down when there’s a billion dollars on the elevator,” the lyrics for “Shake the World” read. “Well, of course some s-—t is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite.”

The track’s release came less than two months after Smith’s controversial behavior at the 2022 Oscars. During the 94th annual Academy Awards, the Hitch actor raised eyebrows for slapping Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Alsina, for his part, seemingly reacted to the awards show scandal. “Choose peace,” the “No Love” singer wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “Trusting that life’s intricate puzzle pieces 🧩 are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometime chaotic nature of your life’s art piece that’s being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece; grown through external chaos-metamorphosing alchemy, dark turned 2 light and beauty within.”