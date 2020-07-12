Great Unknown

“I don’t know what the next five years will look like,” Jana said on Jill and Jessa: Counting On in 2016. “In some ways you’ve got hopes and dreams. ‘Maybe I’ll meet the one and get married and have kids and stuff.’”

She also opened up about her life situation at the time, noting that her past suitors “weren’t quite the right fit.” Jana added: “I’m not just out to get married to the first one who comes along. It’s this weird in between stage. I’m not a younger one, but then I’m not an older married one with kids. So [I’m] just being busy with where God has me right now and being content in this place and learning as much as I can.”