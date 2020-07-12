The Struggle Is Real

“I know how it feels to wait for Prince Charming to come along. I’m still waiting,” Jana said in an interview with Crown of Beauty in May 2019. “Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together, and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.” She continued: “Waiting doesn’t mean sitting and literally waiting. No, we need to be busy with where God has us and being content and joyfully serving Jesus there. My parents have always encouraged each of us to serve those around us. I’ve found that when I’m having a hard or discouraging day, I try to look for ways to bless or serve someone else. And in turn, it usually blesses and encourages me.”