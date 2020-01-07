A Suspicious Text

In an October 2019 episode of their podcast, the couple talked about a recent incident in which the football player didn’t tell Kramer about a topless photo he received from a woman he claimed he didn’t know. Caussin deleted the text, but the Dancing With the Stars alum later found the text on her husband’s smartwatch. “I saw it, and … my heart just fell. I was like, it’s here. It’s happened again. I’m such a f—king idiot … Like, how is this happening again?” she said in the episode. “I don’t want to live this kind of life. We just moved into this beautiful house, and we had our second kid, and we fought so hard. Why is this happening again?”