Another Painful Chapter

During a March 2019 episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, Kramer revealed that the former football star suffered a “massive” relapse in his sex addiction about a year prior. “But no sex outside the marriage,” Caussin clarified. “I’m not minimizing cheating because we have other things in Jan and [my] discussion of boundaries that’s cheating. But no sex outside of the marriage. I just want people to be clear that there wasn’t any other affair since that moment.” The One Tree Hill alum added: “Yes, it wasn’t physical out of the marriage, but it was something where the action was basically … We’re just basically happy that someone didn’t show up. … I showed up at the hotel instead, if you really want to know.”