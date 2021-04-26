The Kids

Kramer and Caussin will still coparent their kids, per a source, who noted that the actress is trying to be “the best mom she can be” as she navigates the breakup.

“Their kids are still pretty young and wouldn’t fully understand if they told them they’re separating,” the source told Us. “They want to make sure their kids are raised as normal as possible despite their parents no longer living together.”

The insider added that she wants to keep things civil. “She only cares about being there and being present for her kids and doing what is best for them,” the source said. “She’s said repeatedly that they are all that matters.”