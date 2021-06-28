Feeling Lighter

The Support the Girls actress opened up about her mindset post-split during a June 2021 Q&A, telling her fans the three things she wants from a relationship moving forward. “Trust, never gonna settle for that one again,” she explained. “Communication and kindness. Just respect. Be nice to each other.”

When asked if things had gotten “easier” since the breakup, Kramer replied that some areas of her life had improved. “What’s easier is not having that, like, heaviness, and just feeling lighter and not always worrying and wondering,” she said. “I’m happier in that aspect, but it’ll always be hard saying bye to the kids, because again, that’s not what I ever imagined or wanted.”