Jealous of Future Mrs. Caussin

The “I Got the Boy” singer admitted she had a “lot of resentment” toward her estranged husband in May 2021, one month after announcing their split. “I feel like it’s take, take, take. It’s, like, you already took everything,” she said during an episode of her podcast. “Not everything, but you took my family away from me. That’s where I’m stuck right now … angry.”

Kramer added that her former spouse is “gonna change, so the next girl gets the changed man,” which irks her. “I fear that I’m going to resent him for the rest of my life for breaking up our family,” she said. “I’ve gotten out of the ‘Will he ever change? Did I make the right decision?’ [space]. I know I made the right decision. … I’m never settling, ever again. I’d rather be alone.”