Brantley Gilbert

Kramer’s next high-profile romance was with the fellow musician. The pair got engaged after six months of dating in January 2013. They called off their wedding plans that August.

“I’m really sorry for the person that I was and the way that I wasn’t healthy enough to be in that relationship,” she said while reflecting on the engagement during an April 2020 podcast episode. “I wasn’t the best version of myself in that relationship. I just wasn’t. I always have a little bit of regret that I didn’t handle things better.”

Gilbert, for his part, said during a 2014 radio interview that their relationship just “didn’t work.”

He explained: “Some things happened, and it didn’t work out. … I think the world of her. She’s one of the most genuine people I know. And that’s the honest to God truth. I think the world of that little girl.”