Jay Cutler

Kramer was briefly linked to Cutler after they were spotted spending time together in September 2021. One month later, a source exclusively told Us that their whirlwind romance was over, noting, “The real reason [they broke up] is because he didn’t succeed at making [estranged wife] Kristin [Cavallari] jealous.”

The One Tree Hill alum, for her part, explained that the twosome were never exclusive.

“Obviously the whole Jay stuff, that became public because we went out and he was a very public person so obviously that came out, but I never spoke on it because I didn’t know what it was,” she said during a December 2021 episode of her podcast. “Just because I went on a date with someone doesn’t mean we’re exclusive and he’s my boyfriend. He was never my boyfriend.”