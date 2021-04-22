Love Lives

Jana Kramer’s Relationship History: Past Engagements, Marriages, Divorces and More

Michael Gambino Jana Kramer Relationship History
Michael Gambino

Kramer detailed the alleged abuse she endured during her first marriage after she married Michael Gambino in Las Vegas in 2004.

“I still have that fear when I’m alone, him coming to grab me and … throwing me out of bed,” she said on Nightline in 2016. “The verbal and the mental abuse they give you is almost more painful than the physical because it tears you down even more with the words.”

Kramer recalled hiding in the brushes after Gambino attacked her and tried to kill her when he was under the influence. He was subsequently convicted of premeditated attempted murder in 2005 (the same year they split). While he was released on parole after five years behind bars, Gambino died by suicide.

