August 2022

Wilde slammed her ex-fiancé in court documents she filed about the pair’s custody arrangement. According to the Daily Mail, the Cowboys & Aliens star and Sudeikis had previously agreed to let the kids finish the school year in Los Angeles while he filmed Ted Lasso in London. “Recently, however, Jason decided that he wanted to go to New York for the next year while he is not working, and wanted the children to be with him there during this time off,” Wilde claimed in her filing. “When I did not agree, since the children have not lived in New York for several years, Jason filed these papers.”

Though an insider previously told Us that Sudeikis had no knowledge of when or how the April 2022 custody papers would be served, Wilde alleged that the “outrageous legal tactics” were a calculated move. “The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests,” she claimed. “Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.”

Sudeikis, for his part, reportedly argued that he didn’t want the papers to be served at Styles’ house in case Otis and Daisy were there when it happened. “I did not want service to take place at the children’s school because parents might be present,” the We’re the Millers star continued. “I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

The Emmy winner also wrote that he originally served the papers because of what Wilde said she would do if Sudeikis tried to move the kids to NYC. “First, Olivia said that if I did not reside full-time in Los Angeles, she would allow me to spend time with Otis and Daisy on weekends and during vacation periods — thus depriving me of my right to parent the children during important periods of their lives,” the 30 Rock alum claimed. “Second, Olivia said that she intended to relocate with the children to London following the close of school in 2023.”