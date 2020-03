December 2019

Kazee shared a glowing photo of Dewan in honor of her 39th birthday and gushed over the soon-to-be mother of his child. “This woman. What an indelible mark she has placed on my heart,” he wrote via Instagram. “Through it all, I love catching eyes with her and knowing that she is the person I will be spending the rest of my life with. I couldn’t be more grateful that she was put on this earth and that we found each other through all the noise.”