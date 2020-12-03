Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee: A Timeline of Their Relationship

May 2020

The Kentucky native praised Dewan on Mother’s Day in May 2020 by posting a photo of her pumping milk. “At first glance this may seem like a strange picture to choose to show my love and appreciation for you on this Mother’s Day, but upon closer inspection you can see why it is the absolute perfect picture for the occasion,” he wrote via Instagram. “Here you are at 9pm after a long day of feeding one child and wrangling another. Here you are pumping even more milk. Here you are after two months of doing that same thing every single day. Here you are exhausted and delirious. Here you are not knowing what day it is. Here you are under a quarantine in the middle of a global pandemic. Here you are in the middle of true adversity. And here you are … smiling. Like you always do.”