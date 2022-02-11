Justin Theroux

While Aniston and Theroux first met in 2007 on the set of Tropic Thunder and were introduced by the film’s director and star, Ben Stiller, they didn’t start dating until after they reconnected while shooting Wanderlust in 2010.

The pair went public with their relationship at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards and got engaged on the Spy Who Dumped Me star’s birthday in August 2012.

They tied the knot three years later, but announced their separation in February 2018, saying that the “decision was mutual and lovingly made.”