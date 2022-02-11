Vince Vaughn

The Cake actress moved on from Pitt with Wedding Crashers’ Vaughn, but the buzz surrounding the relationship ultimately caused it to end in December 2006.

“You know, she’s great,” the True Detective star told Playboy magazine in February 2015. “You like someone and you’re spending time with them; that’s separate and that was all fine. But I really spent most of that time finding ways not to be drawn into the attention.”

Aniston could also look back on the relationship with nothing but fondness and told Vogue shortly after the breakup, “He was lovely and fun and perfect for the time we had together. And I needed that. And it sort of ran its course.”