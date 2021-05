Kevin Smith

Smith, who directed the pair in the 2004 movie Jersey Girl, took credit for their “Bennifer” nickname after it started trending on social media. “It’s a name I first gave the kids during ‘Jersey Girl’ pre-production, before the world found out they were dating,” he claimed via Twitter. “I’d later drop the name in an interview with the @nytimes. Shortly thereafter, it appeared in the article and then entered the vernacular.”