Another big change! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner put their New York City condo on the market for $5.9 million after welcoming daughter Willa, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 2,907-square-foot residence is located in the Nolita neighborhood of Manhattan and boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit features a private elevator entrance, a nearly 1,500-square-foot terrace, full-height wine cooler and walk-in closet.

The building was constructed in 2012 and offers a 24-hour doorman, screening room, landscaped roof terrace and concierge services.

Jonas, 31, and Turner, 24, bought the condo nearly three years ago for $5.5 million. The couple now reside in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles, in a home they purchased for $14.1 million in November 2019.

The actress and the singer settled in after their surprise wedding in Las Vegas in May 2019. They tied the knot a second time in France the following month with friends and family in attendance.

Us confirmed in February that the pair were expecting their first child together. A source revealed at the time that Turner was “due in the middle of summer.”

Their daughter, Willa, arrived on July 22. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” they told Us in a statement.

Before they became parents, the duo decided on a name for their baby girl. “Willa isn’t a family name and isn’t short for anything,” an insider said in July. “[It] is a name they had picked out a while ago before the baby’s arrival.”

Jonas and Turner never commented on her pregnancy and, in keeping with their desire for privacy, have yet to share photos of their daughter. However, they have continued to gush about each other.

“Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy,” the Game of Thrones alum captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of her and the Jonas Brothers member in August.

As for Jonas, he gave fans a peek at the way the new parents keep the romance alive. Earlier this month, he posted an Instagram Story video of their evening, which consisted of salad and red wine for dinner as well as the US Open women’s semi-final and an NFL game for entertainment. Of the set-up, he wrote: “Date night done right.”

Scroll down to see photos of Jonas and Turner’s New York City condo!