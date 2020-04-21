Girl power! Julianne Hough gave her BFF Nina Dobrev a special shout-out as she hunkers down in Los Angeles without her husband, Brooks Laich.

“Missing this babe of a best friend basking in the full moon beauty and light,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 31, captioned a series of silly snapshots with the former Vampire Diaries star, also 31, from a girls’ trip to Mammoth Lakes, California.

The longtime friends have stood by each other’s sides through thick and thin. In November 2019, Hough kept the Degrassi: The Next Generation alum company after she suffered a severe allergic reaction and was taken to the emergency room. One month earlier, Dobrev opened up about the strength of her bond with the Safe Haven actress.

“I had like a major life thing happen recently that I’m not gonna talk about,” the Canadian actress explained on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “Her single just came out, ‘Transform.’ She was having a launch party and this whole thing, she performed it for the first time. And I didn’t realize that that was that night and I was going through something and I texted her and she literally left her own launch party to come be the shoulder for me to cry on at my house … That’s a best friend.”

As the inseparable pals adjust to their time apart during the coronavirus pandemic, Hough has also had to work through rumored troubles in her marriage to Laich, 36. Shortly after it was revealed that the couple was quarantined in different states amid the global health crisis, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that they were “not doing well” in their relationship.

Us broke the news earlier this year that the couple, who tied the knot in July 2017, “were having problems” after Hough was spotted without her wedding ring more than once. Meanwhile, the retired hockey player declared in December 2019 that he was ready to enter a “new stage” in his life and begin a “new journey.” The revelation came shortly after Laich admitted to wanting to explore his sexuality.

Scroll down to see more of Hough’s sweet shout-out to her best friend.