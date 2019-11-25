January 2019

Biel commemorated Timberlake’s 38th birthday with an underwater throwback photo in January 2019. “Since the days of embarrassing pink ruffled bikinis and underwater photo shoots, you have been infusing my life with so much joy and laughter that I blame YOU for my smile lines,” the actress captioned the silly snap via Instagram. “But I wouldn’t trade them for the world. I wear them with pride knowing that I am the luckiest human around to have the honor of hearing your jokes, your words, your voice, every day of my life. Happy birthday to the man of my blue ocean dreams. I love you.”