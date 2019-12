September 2015

Biel gushed about her husband on Good Morning America in September 2015, saying, “He supports everything that I do, and that’s, I think, why he’s a wonderful partner.” The following month, Timberlake returned the praise as he was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame, calling Biel his rock. “Baby, I love you more than I could put into words and more than any song I could ever write,” he added.