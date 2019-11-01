A Sweet Meet Cute

Britsowe recalled the adorable time the couple first crossed paths in an “emotional” Instagram post, where she admitted she had been “going through some crap” when he met with her to film an episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast in October of last year. She said her “day had changed” after meeting her love. “I was crying on FaceTime to my dad when he came in. We had never met, but he hugged me, and told me he had just cried too at a charity event he came from,” she wrote in October 2019. “He looked at me and said, ‘let’s have a soft Tuesday together.’”