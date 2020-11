Baby Fever

“Being a mom is a dream and aspiration,” the former spin instructor said during an October 2020 episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, joking that she had big plans for celebrating a potential DWTS victory. “If Artem [Chigvintsev] and I win the mirrorball, I will poke holes in your condom,” she told Tartick, who admitted he’d rather wait until they were married to start on the path to parenthood.