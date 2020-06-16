Growing Fam

The duo adopted a second pup, Pinot, from South Korea in December 2019.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS TO US!! Ramen has a new brother 😍😍. MEET PINOT,” Bristowe wrote via Instagram. “Pinot was found in a kill shelter in South Korea and @bunnysbuddies saved him. Now he has a safe home with us. I was so worried how Ramen would react… But let me tell you… You will see through my stories that these pups took to each other RIGHT away. They snuggle, and don’t leave each other’s side.”

The reality TV star went on to call Pinot a “big mushy sweet heart.”

“He’s got the SOFTEST coat, and the biggest heart,” she gushed. “I know a lot of people will ask how we will do this with traveling so much. But we will make it work. This isn’t about us. This is about giving a sweet innocent pup a new life. We will continue to do what we do, and just do it with 2 instead of 1. #adoptdontshop #GoldenRetrievers #dogsofinstagram.”