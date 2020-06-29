Love Song

In June 2020, Bristowe revealed during an episode of the “I Don’t Get It Podcast” that she had written a love song for Tartick.

“I’ve recorded and written — well cowrote — five songs. This is my sixth and I honestly feel like I contributed the most to this song, like,I feel like I really did write it. And, obviously, I’m not a musician so I need a cowriter and people who know how to write chords and do the music part of things. So I wrote with this girl named Rachel and she is an incredible pianist and we just, like, sat, it was eight hours,” she said. “I took eight hours to write the song and I’m so proud of it and I love it so much. I sang it to Jason, like, a few, maybe like two weeks ago and he was like teary-eyed and it was like, I just can’t even wait to record it and let people hear it cause I’m like, that’s a good one.”