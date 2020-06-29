Sticking Points

The couple opened up about what they fight over on an episode of “Whine Down” with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin in June 2020.

“I like things a certain way and I feel like, even with dogs, I have this motherly instinct and I feel like sometimes Jason can’t do things right, where I’m like, ‘How do you not know to do that?'” she began. “I feel like that’s gonna be when we have kids, that I’m going to need to be aware of how hard I am on you because I’m gonna think, like, I have motherly instincts and I know what to do and I’m gonna worry about how you’re gonna do it.”

Tartick added: “We get into a lot of arguments of, like, what is right or wrong for the dogs. I think that’s where we’re both hard-nosed with where we believe on certain things. Like, you’ll be like, ‘You always think you’re right.’ And I’ll be like, ‘Well, you say that.’ But we do find ways to comprise. Because if you can’t compromise, it’s not gonna work. So, it’s gotta be give and take and you pick and choose your battles — that’s what I’ve learned at least.”