Kanye West and Julia Fox’s Relationship Timeline

An Inspiration

In January 2022, Fox recalled how her romance with West included him offering input into her wardrobe.

“My transformation [was the wildest thing he created for me]. After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s—t was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic,” she told Interview. “It wasn’t like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life. I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past.”

Even though Fox considered herself “such a control freak,” she found the process refreshing.

“I’ve been the primary caretaker of everyone for so long, so it’s a new sensation, but honestly, I think I deserve it. Even a month ago, I was so f—king like not getting along with my son’s father or not having help. It was just me alone. I was so tired and everything was work,” she added. “And then a few days later there I am with Ye, and it was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection. I just feel really safe with him. It’s a redemption story.”