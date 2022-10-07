Gigi Hadid

After seeing West’s initial posts about Karefa-Johnson, the supermodel called him out for bullying. “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” Hadid wrote in the comments section. “You have no idea haha… If there’s actually a point to any of your s–t. She might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

Later, after West wrote that “Gab is my sister,” Hadid fired back: “It’s Gabriella.”

The Chicago native then called Hadid “corny” in a post railing against the fashion industry as a whole, before doubling down on his comments in a subsequent upload. “IM NOT FINNA GET RAN OVER BY HOLLYWOOD AGAIN GIGI YOU A PRIVILEGED KAREN YOU WERE BORN WITH A SILVER SPOON IN YOUR MOUTH YOURE A ZOMBIE YOU SPEAK UP HERE BUT DIDNT SPEAK UP WHEN MY CHILD WAS KIDNAPPED ON HER BIRTHDAY,” he wrote via Instagram on October 7.